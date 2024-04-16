The security environment around Japan is at its “most severe and complex (point) in the postwar era,” as Tokyo and its allies grapple with multiple challenges from China, North Korea and Russia, the Foreign Ministry said Tuesday in its annual diplomatic policy paper.

The paper noted North Korea’s nuclear and missile developments, including its launches of advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), as well as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the war’s impact on the global security environment.

But some of the strongest words were reserved for China.