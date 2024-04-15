Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) will load fuel at the idled Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant, the world’s biggest, for the first time since curbs were introduced following the 2011 Fukushima disaster, as Japan continues efforts to revive its atomic fleet.

The Nuclear Regulation Authority on Monday approved the plans to insert fuel rods at the No. 7 reactor at the site in Niigata Prefecture.

The plant will still need to complete additional inspections and win consent from the local governor — which is not guaranteed — before Tepco can restart generation.