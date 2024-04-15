The Osaka District Court on Monday dismissed a lawsuit by death row inmates that claimed same-day notifications of executions violate the Constitution — the first ruling of its kind.

The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against the government in hopes of sparking a wider discussion on the rights of death row prisoners. They also sought ¥22 million in compensation and plan to appeal to a higher court.

Presiding Judge Noriko Yokota said the social standing of the two plaintiffs — being death row inmates — doesn't allow them to avoid execution when they are notified.