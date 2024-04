Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday denounced Iran's latest attack on Israel, saying it "will cause the situation in the Middle East to deteriorate further."

Speaking to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo, he said, "I'm deeply concerned (over the attack). I strongly condemn such an escalation."

"The peace and stability in the Middle East is important for our country," Kishida said, adding, "(We) need to continue all diplomatic efforts to calm the situation."