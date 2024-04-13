Haiti's government on Friday issued a decree formalizing the creation of a nine-member transitional presidential council, a long-delayed move intended as the first step in restoring security to the gang-ravaged Caribbean country.

The decree, however, leaves many questions unanswered.

It does not name the new council members, nor does it establish a timeframe for the installation of the council and replacement for Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who one month ago pledged to step down once his successor was in place.