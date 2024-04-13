A large global survey issued on Friday showed a surge in despair and disillusionment with established politics, particularly among young American men, the only U.S. population group to turn more conservative over the past decade.

The study by the international research agency Glocalities, shared with Reuters, offered context for November's U.S. presidential poll and a plethora of votes worldwide, including a European Union parliamentary election in June.

It surveyed respondents to determine their position on a scale of optimism between 'hope' and 'despair' and on another between 'control' and 'freedom' — in other words, conservatism and liberalism.