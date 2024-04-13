An attacker who fatally knifed five people in a Sydney mall was shot dead by police in the city's beachside suburb of Bondi on Saturday, police said, as hundreds fled the scene.

The assailant was shot by a police officer after he engaged with nine people in the busy Westfield Bondi Junction shopping center, police said.

"She discharged a firearm and that person is now deceased. I am advised that there are five victims who are now deceased as a result of the actions of this offender," New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke told a news conference.