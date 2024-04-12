Ukraine's parliament passed a bill on Thursday to overhaul how the armed forces drafts civilians into its ranks, after a general told the chamber that Russian forces outnumbered Kyiv's troops up ten times on the battlefield in the east.

The bill, which did not include a set of draconian draft dodging penalties that sparked public outrage earlier, aims to boost the number of troops more than two years since Russia's full-scale invasion. The bill was overtly backed by the military.

"Pass this law and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not let down you or the Ukrainian people," General Yuriy Sodol, commander of the joint forces, told lawmakers.