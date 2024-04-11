Public support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's Cabinet has fallen to 16.6% in April, a new low for the administration since its launch in October 2021, a Jiji Press opinion poll shows.

The approval rate fell 1.4 percentage points from the previous month, while the disapproval rate climbed 2.0 points to 59.4%. A total of 24% of respondents had no opinion.

Punishments announced last week by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, headed by Kishida, for senior members of party factions involved in a slush funds scandal failed to lead to a rebound in Cabinet support.