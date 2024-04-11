South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was struggling to recover Thursday from a disastrous election that saw his party fail to win a majority in parliament as the opposition secured a landslide.

The leader of Yoon's conservative People Power Party (PPP) resigned Thursday, leaving him a lame duck for the remainder of his term.

"I apologize to the people for failing to be chosen ... I take full responsibility for the election results and step down from my position," PPP leader Han Dong-hoon told reporters.