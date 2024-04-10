While Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is away in the United States this week on a state visit, speculation is growing in Japan’s political world that once he returns, the deeply unpopular leader could dissolve parliament in June, with an election later in July.

Such speculation has been fueled in recent days by comments from Kishida’s fellow Liberal Democratic Party members and the prime minister himself. Asked about his own responsibility in the ruling party’s political funds scandal, Kishida told reporters on April 4 that, after they see the progress of his efforts on political reform, “I think that I’ll be subject to the judgment of the people and LDP party members.”

During a Sunday appearance on Fuji TV, acting policy research council chair Satsuki Katayama said she saw signs from Kishida suggesting that he was considering an early parliament dissolution and election.