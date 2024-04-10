Myanmar's junta on Tuesday denounced the United Nation's "one-sided allegations" about its human rights record and said it had received no official communication regarding the recent appointment of a new special envoy to the conflict-torn country.

The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since the military seized power in February 2021, ending a brief democratic experiment and sparking clashes with ethnic rebel groups and anti-coup fighters.

The junta has reacted with fury to attempts by the U.N. and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) bloc to establish dialogue between it and its opponents, whom it has vowed to "annihilate."