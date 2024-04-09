The United Nations Security Council has said that it will decide this month on the Palestinians' bid for full U.N. membership, with the long shot campaign unlikely to survive U.S. opposition.

As the Gaza war rages on into its seventh month, the council's move Monday was described as "historic" by the Palestinians, but angrily denounced by Israel.

Maltese Ambassador Vanessa Frazier, who holds the rotating presidency of the council, said that "the council has decided that this deliberation has to take place during the month of April."