When Simon Harris became Ireland's prime minister-in-waiting in March, he turned to a favored platform to express himself: TikTok.

In a video with "thank you" written in yellow lettering, the man who will be Ireland's youngest taoiseach told his 95,000 followers of his rise from an "opinionated, moody teenager" bristling at lack of educational help for his autistic brother.

Harris, sometimes dubbed the "TikTok taoiseach," is among a vanguard of European politicians embracing the Chinese-owned social media platform, calculating that the need to reach younger voters outweighs security concerns.