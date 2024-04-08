A total of 54 incidents of indoor pets accidentally causing house fires were reported in the decade between fiscal 2013 and 2022, according to a recent report from the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation (NITE).

The main cause of these incidents were cats and dogs triggering gas stove operation buttons while their owners were away. NITE has urged pet owners to take heightened precautions, such as shutting off main gas valves when not in use.

Among the reported cases outlined by NITE, a significant proportion — totaling 26 incidents — were attributed to pets activating gas or induction heating stove controls. In two of the incidents, the cats responsible were killed in the fire they caused.