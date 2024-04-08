The most desired occupation for students starting their first year of elementary school this spring is to work in a bakery or a cake shop, according to a survey conducted by school bag material manufacturer Kuraray.

For over two decades, Kuraray has been gauging the aspirations of young children and their parents, when they buy their first school bag.

This year's survey, conducted from May 2023 to February 2024 and released last week, amassed responses from 4,000 children (2,000 boys and 2,000 girls) starting elementary school in April, along with 4,000 parents.