A tiny island in the South China Sea symbolizes the struggle — and disparity — in the Philippines’ efforts to assert its rights in disputed waters when compared to China, which claims much of the waters.

Manila is rushing to develop the 33-hectare Thitu Island, with the government planning to pour in billions of pesos to upgrade it. Just over 200 civilians and military personnel reside on the island.

But only about 27 kilometers southwest of the island, China has built a fully functioning military base on Subi Reef that is estimated to be 12 times the size of Thitu.