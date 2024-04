Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday said that he aims for a stricter political funds control law, following a high-profile money scandal involving factions of the Liberal Democratic Party.

At the regional roundtable dialogue session on political reform held in the city of Kumamoto in response to the scandal, Kishida spoke on the envisaged bill to amend the law.

"By enacting a strict law, we hope to restore public trust," he said.