U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Saturday she had "productive conversations" with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on the bilateral economic relationship after two days of meetings in China's southern export hub of Guangzhou.

"The U.S. seeks to create a level playing field for American workers and firms, as well as deeper cooperation on illicit finance, climate change and other priorities," Yellen said in a post on X.

Her post did not directly mention her top priority for her four day visit to China: to try to persuade Chinese officials to rein in excess production capacity for electric vehicles, solar panels and other clean energy technology that are threatening competing firms in the U.S. and other countries.