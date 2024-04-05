At a temple in the city of Suzu, Ishikawa Prefecture, which was severely damaged by the Noto Peninsula earthquake, volunteer residents have rallied to prepare lunch boxes for both their neighbors and fellow volunteers amid the ongoing disruptions to their lives.

Despite the weariness stemming from the prolonged displacement, a spirit of camaraderie pervades, punctuated by lighthearted banter and the return of some individuals from secondary evacuation centers.

Seiko Ochiai, 77, the wife of the temple's head priest, reflects on the shared ordeal, noting, “No one here has been unaffected by the quake. Everyone is tired from the prolonged displacement, but I hope that mutual support and levity will keep us going.”