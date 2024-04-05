Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s punitive actions toward 39 Liberal Democratic Party members caught up in a slush funds scandal was about finding scapegoats and shoring up potential allies for key elections later this month and beyond, experts say.

Despite Kishida’s hopes, however, the results are unlikely to raise his support rate or strengthen his position within the party as it faces three crucial Lower House by-elections on April 28, where a poor performance by the LDP could further damage an already weak prime minister.

Particularly noteworthy is the difference in punishments between two senior leaders of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s faction.