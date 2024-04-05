South Korea is in talks with China and Japan to host a three-way summit in May, Japanese and South Korean media reported, restoring a process that has been on hold since 2019 due to the pandemic and political tensions.

South Korea, which would likely host the long-delayed event, is looking to hold the summit in late May, the Chosun Ilbo newspaper reported Friday, citing a government source it did not name. Kyodo News reported earlier the meeting could be held next month and discussions are set to touch on economic cooperation and regional issues — citing diplomatic sources it did not name.

The office of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol reiterated it has been in discussions for the three-way summit when asked about the reports and the Foreign Ministry in Seoul said it would release a date for the event when one has been set. South Korea has been pressing for months to resume the summit and foreign ministers from the three agreed in November to push for a meeting. But momentum has slowed since then.