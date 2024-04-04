Japan's oldest man, 112-year-old Gisaburo Sonobe in the city of Tateyama, Chiba Prefecture, has died, officials of the city and the health ministry said Thursday.

The date and cause of his death have not been revealed.

Sonobe, born in November 1911, became the oldest male in the country in November 2022, when a 111-year-old man in Hiroshima Prefecture died.

The news over the passing of Sonobe comes on the heels of death on Tuesday of the oldest man in the world, Venezuelan Juan Vicente Perez Mora, at age 114.

Perez was officially confirmed by Guinness World Records as the oldest man alive on Feb. 4, 2022, when he was 112 years and 253 days old.