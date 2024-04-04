Japan, the United States and the Philippines are considering cooperating in strengthening supply chains for key minerals, including nickel, to counter China's economic coercion, according to Japanese government officials.

Collaboration among the three countries on mineral supply chains is expected to be spelled out in a joint statement to be issued after a summit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, U.S. President Joe Biden and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in Washington on April 11, the officials said Wednesday.

The Philippines is the second-largest producer after Indonesia of nickel, a key material used in electric vehicle batteries. Japan, the United States and the Philippines will work together to thwart China's efforts to secure nickel in Southeast Asia.