Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto at a meeting in Tokyo on Wednesday agreed to strengthen their countries' cooperative relations.

Kishida is hoping to deepen the bilateral collaboration to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region, apparently keeping China's growing presence in mind.

In the meeting at the Prime Minister's Office, Kishida congratulated Prabowo, who is currently Indonesia's defense minister, on his victory in the presidential election in the Southeast Asian nation in February and welcomed his visit to Japan as "a Japan-oriented attitude." The visit is "very encouraging," Kishida said.

"Japan and Indonesia have been close friends for a long time," the prime minister said. "I want (Japan and Indonesia) to further promote cooperation as partners sharing basic values and principles."

Prabowo, who is set to take office as president in October, said that the two countries have built a good cooperative relationship so far, and called on the Japanese leader to work together to achieve stronger ties in the future. The president-elect expressed hopes to step up collaboration in the fields of defense and economy.

He later met with Defense Minister Minoru Kihara to discuss security cooperation.

Before visiting Japan, Prabowo traveled to China for his first foreign trip after the election and met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing.