Russian intelligence has been linked to mysterious so-called Havana Syndrome symptoms experienced by U.S. diplomats, a media investigation said Monday, but the State Department stood by its assessment that no foreign actor was responsible.

Havana Syndrome was first publicly reported in 2016 when U.S. diplomats in Cuba's capital reported falling ill and hearing piercing sounds at night, sparking speculation of an attack by a foreign entity using an unspecified sonar weapon.

Other symptoms including bloody noses, headaches and vision problems were later reported by embassy staff in China, Europe and the U.S. capital Washington.