An aid delivery in Gaza descended into chaos on Saturday with shots fired and a Red Crescent paramedic reporting five dead, as almost six months of Israeli bombardment has left hundreds of thousands in desperate need.

Israel's siege, sparked by a deadly militant attack on Oct. 7, brings nightly airstrikes and in recent days major operations around several hospitals, which it says are used by Palestinian militant groups — claims denied by Hamas.

The World Health Organization warned that Gaza had just 10 "minimally functioning" hospitals for its more than 2 million people, with its chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus saying around 9,000 patients urgently needed treatment abroad.