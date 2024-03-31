The bereaved families of at least 43 people who died after the Jan. 1 Noto Peninsula earthquake are seeking local government recognition that their deaths were indirectly caused by the disaster, Jiji Press learned Saturday.

The families in Ishikawa Prefecture have submitted applications for condolence money provided for disaster-linked deaths. The links between the quake and the deaths will be examined mainly by the prefectural government.

In previous natural disasters, many victims recognized as disaster-linked deaths died within three months of such events.