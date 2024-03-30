The government has designated 184 sites in 28 of the country's 47 prefectures as critical to national security in the fourth round of such designations.

U.S. military facilities in Okinawa Prefecture, including Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, were designated for the first time on Friday.

The 184 sites also include Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings' Fukushima No. 2 nuclear power plant, which is currently under decommissioning work.

In designating the sites, the government is allowed to collect information on how the properties are used and crack down on activities that disrupt operations at the facilities concerned.