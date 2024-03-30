The Liberal Democratic Party has questioned former Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori over the latest political funds scandal behind the scenes, but he has denied any involvement in the matter, LDP sources have said.

The ruling party, meanwhile, is considering punishing some executives of its biggest faction who are implicated in the scandal by advising them to leave the LDP, which is the second severest disciplinary action after expulsion, a senior government official said Friday.

The LDP has come under intense scrutiny after some of its factions, including the largest one formerly led by the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, for years neglected to report some of its income from fundraising parties, instead using the money for slush funds.