North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui reiterated Pyongyang's stance Friday that it will reject any contact with Japan and that a dialogue with Tokyo is "not a matter of concern" to her country, the official Korean Central News Agency said.

The minister criticized Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's pledge Thursday that Japan will continue to address issues related to North Korea, including its past abductions of Japanese nationals.

"I cannot understand why he persistently adheres to the issue that cannot be settled and has nothing to be solved while trying hard to deny and shun the reality," Choe said in a statement carried by KCNA.