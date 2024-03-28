Chinese President Xi Jinping criticized "technological barriers” during Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s visit to Beijing as the US pushes to tighten controls on ASML Holding NV’s chipmaking-equipment sales to the Asian country.

"Artificially creating technological barriers and cutting off industrial and supply chains will only lead to division and confrontation,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV. "The Chinese people also have the right to legitimate development, and no forces can hinder the pace of China’s technological progress.”

The trip comes as the Netherlands, one of the world’s top sources of machinery and expertise needed to make advanced semiconductors, is facing increasing pressure from Washington to forge a global blockade to stifle Beijing’s rise in chipmaking. ASML is the country’s and Europe’s most valuable tech company, and China is one of its biggest customers.