Within minutes of walking through an Israeli military checkpoint along the Gaza Strip’s central highway on Nov. 19, Palestinian poet Mosab Abu Toha was asked to step out of the crowd. He put down his 3-year-old son, whom he was carrying, and sat in front of a military jeep.

Half an hour later, Abu Toha heard his name called. Then he was blindfolded and led away for interrogation.

"I had no idea what was happening or how they could suddenly know my full legal name,” said the 31-year-old, who added that he had no ties to the militant group Hamas and had been trying to leave Gaza for Egypt.