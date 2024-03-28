No dedicated event for opposition party leaders to question the prime minister in parliament has been held since the inauguration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's administration in October 2021.

Both ruling and opposition parties have shown a lack of enthusiasm for holding such events, with some forces even advocating for its abolition.

In the past, debates between party leaders have often been marked by notable moments, including one that led to the dissolution of the House of Representatives — the lower chamber — for an election.