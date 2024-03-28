Myanmar's military was behind dozens of seemingly unrelated Facebook pages spewing hate speech against the Rohingya prior to its dramatic 2017 crackdown against the mostly Muslim minority, a U.N. probe found Wednesday.

Facebook has long been accused of helping spread vast amounts of hate speech against the Rohingya before hundreds of thousands of them were driven into neighboring Bangladesh in a crackdown now subject to a U.N. genocide investigation.

In late 2021, Rohingya refugees sued Facebook for $150 billion (¥22.6 trillion), claiming the social network failed to stem the hate speech directed against them.