Art Basel is returning to Hong Kong at its prepandemic scale, giving a much-needed jolt to the city’s muted events landscape.

The fair, which opens to the public on Thursday, will have 242 international galleries exhibiting. Among them, 69 galleries are returning after a hiatus, while 23 are showing for the first time. This compares with about 177 galleries last year, and hybrid formats during COVID-19.

Art Basel Hong Kong will serve as a test of the city’s ability to stage major events, in the wake of several big-name controversies and cancellations. Authorities are trying to boost Hong Kong’s image after years of strict pandemic restrictions hit the economy and cast doubt on the city’s status as a financial hub.