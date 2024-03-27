Five Ukrainian students recently graduated from the Japan University of Economics in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture, which has accommodated numerous evacuee students in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. All of them are set to work in Japan as the war in their home country continues.

Among them is 21-year-old Liliia Skorohodova, who is due to start employment in Tokyo come April. She expressed her aspiration to establish herself as a professional in Japan and expand her horizons for the future.

Skorohodova, who sought refuge in Japan in March 2022 immediately following the Russian invasion, proudly received her diploma during a ceremony held at the university on March 15. Having pursued Japanese studies at Kyiv National Linguistic University in the Ukrainian capital, she continued her education there through online courses post-evacuation, culminating in her graduation last June.