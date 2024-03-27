The Cultural Affairs Agency is operating "largely smoothly" a year after the relocation of its main functions from Tokyo to the city of Kyoto in western Japan, a senior official of the agency has said.

Online communications between workers of the agency in Kyoto and personnel including staff and lawmakers in Tokyo, where most central government offices are and the rest of the agency's functions remain, have become commonplace.

Some Cultural Affairs Agency employees say, however, that they are not yet sure whether the relocation, which took place on March 27, 2023, has been successful, given that it has been busy the past year dealing with issues related to the controversial religious group Unification Church. Others cite personnel issues.