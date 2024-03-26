Church walls crumble in India's Kandhamal district, where brutal attacks on Christians 16 years ago mean many survivors still worry about their minority's place in a Hindu-majority nation.

With India's election on the horizon and Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi widely expected to win, many Christians fear they may once again become targets.

Deepti was among those attacked in 2008 when mobs rampaged through parts of India's eastern state of Odisha after the murder of a Hindu priest and his four followers.