The Francis Scott Key Bridge — also known as the Key Bridge — in Baltimore, Maryland, has partially collapsed and workers may be in the river, police said Tuesday, after media reports indicated that a cargo ship had hit the bridge.

The extent of the damage to the 3 kilometer bridge was not immediately clear, the New York Times said, while Fox Baltimore said the bridge had collapsed into the Patapsco River.

"All lanes closed both directions for incident on I-695 Key Bridge. Traffic is being detoured," Maryland Transportation Authority wrote in a post on X.

The police said they were notified of the incident at 1:35 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday.

Baltimore's fire department did not respond to a request for comment.

Videos on social media showed a major portion of the bridge collapsing into the water. Reuters could not immediately verify the videos.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.