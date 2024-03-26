Kobayashi Pharmaceutical reported on Tuesday that one individual, believed to have regularly consumed its health supplements containing a type of yeast-fermented rice called beni kōji, has died of kidney disease.

The Osaka-based drugmaker stated it is investigating the incident to determine any causal link between the product consumption and the individual's death.

According to the company, the deceased customer had been buying the Beni Koji Choleste Help supplements continuously for three years (from April 2021 to February 2024), ordering over 35 bags.