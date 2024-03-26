Hong Kong's leader said Tuesday that people convicted on national security charges would no longer be eligible for early release for good behavior, under a new law enacted by the city's authorities over the weekend.

His comments came after local media reported that democracy activist Ma Chun-man, who was convicted in 2021 for "incitement of secession" and was expected to be released Monday, had been held back.

Hong Kong's massive and at times violent pro-democracy protests in 2019 brought hundreds of thousands to the streets demanding greater autonomy from Beijing.