The health ministry is gearing up to address persistent drug shortages in the pharmaceutical industry by publishing up-to-date information on its official website from April regarding supply or any suspension of prescription drug shipments.

The move aims to equip medical institutions and pharmacies with timely information on drug shortages, enabling pharmacies to take proactive measures, such as preparing alternative medications.

The scarcity of prescription drugs has been exacerbated by a spate of quality irregularities, notably for generic drugs, amid a string of scandals involving pharmaceutical manufacturers since 2020.