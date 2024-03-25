Powerful veteran Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker Toshihiro Nikai, 85, announced Monday that he would not seek re-election, in a move that could further realign Japan’s political landscape.

The move came as Nikai, a former LDP secretary-general, sought to take responsibility for a political slush fund scandal that has engulfed both him and his faction, and as Prime Minister Fumio Kishida prepares to dole out punishments next month to party members who kept off-the-books funds.

Nikai told a news conference in Tokyo that he had conveyed his decision to Kishida.

The aging Nikai, a powerful behind-the-scenes force who was dubbed the shadow shogun” for his influence over domestic politics, was also considered a friend of China. He was head of the Japan-China Parliamentarians Friendship League and met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping in April 2019, just months before Xi met then-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a Group of 20 summit in Osaka.