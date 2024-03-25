The Imperial Household Agency said Monday that it will launch an official account on Instagram and start operating it on April 1.

The agency will post photos related to the activities of Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako, as well as pictures of nature and culture at the Imperial Palace, which is located in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward. It will be the first time that the agency has used social media.

In April last year, the agency established the Public Relations Office at its General Affairs Division in a bid to provide accurate information on the Imperial Family in a timely way. With private-sector personnel, the agency is working to revamp its website and has been considering ways to use social media.

Photos of the imperial couple's activities are currently posted on the agency's website with related explanations. Such photos will be uploaded on Instagram as well from April. The agency will not accept comments and direct messages.

The agency will consider whether to use other social media platforms, such as X, formerly Twitter, and whether to expand the range of Imperial Family members to be featured on social media.

"We hope to deliver information (on the imperial family) to young people" by using social media, said Maiko Fujiwara, head of the Public Relations Office.