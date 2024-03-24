Catherine, Princess of Wales, and her husband Prince William have been "enormously touched" by the messages of support received since she announced her cancer diagnosis, a Kensington Palace spokesperson said Saturday.

Kate said Friday she was undergoing preventive chemotherapy after tests done following her major abdominal surgery in January revealed cancer had been present.

The 42-year-old wife of heir to the throne Prince William, called the cancer discovery a "huge shock." The news comes as a fresh health blow to the British royal family: King Charles is also undergoing treatment for cancer.