North Korean and Chinese officials have met in Beijing and committed to further develop bilateral ties, North Korean media said Sunday, as Pyongyang seeks to expand its diplomatic engagement after COVID-19 lockdowns.

A North Korean delegation led by Kim Song Nam, head of the International Department of the ruling Workers' Party Central Committee, was among groups visiting countries in the region since last week that Pyongyang has maintained closer ties with.

In a meeting on Thursday, Wang Huning, China's fourth-ranked leader, told Kim "no matter how the international situation may change, the China-DPRK friendship, a strategic choice of both sides, will never waver," the North's official Korean Central News Agency said, using the acronym for the country's formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.