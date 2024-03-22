Catherine, Princess of Wales, has been diagnosed with cancer and has begun chemotherapy, she announced Friday, putting a grim coda on months of rumors about her condition and plunging Britain’s royal family into deep uncertainty as two of its most senior figures grapple with grave health concerns.

Her diagnosis follows that of King Charles III, who announced his own cancer diagnosis and treatment in early February. Like the king, Catherine, also known as Kate, did not specify what type of cancer she had nor what her prognosis was.

Speaking in a prerecorded video released Friday evening, Kate said, "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family,” as she described having major abdominal surgery in January and then learning through subsequent tests that she had a form of cancer.