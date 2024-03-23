The Japanese government is considering resuming its funding to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Japan, along with North American and European countries, suspended its UNRWA funding in January, following allegations that some of the U.N. agency's staff were involved in the October attack on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Japanese government plans to make a final decision on whether to resume the funding after hearing about preventive measures from UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, who is set to visit Japan later this month.