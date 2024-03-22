Japan conducted its first-ever cybersecurity exercise with five Pacific island countries in February, apparently aiming alongside the United States to create secure and robust digital connectivity in the strategically important region, where China is expanding its influence.

Security experts hailed the recent event in Guam as significant — with some seeing it as Japan's first foray into cyberdiplomacy with Pacific island nations — saying it deserves attention when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida hosts Pacific island leaders for a summit in July in Tokyo.

The Feb. 18-26 session came as the U.S. and Australia have also taken steps to improve cyberdefense capabilities in the Western and South Pacific, which are connected to them, Japan and other countries via submarine communications cables, especially in the midst of heightened tensions over Taiwan.